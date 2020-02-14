$47.24 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will report sales of $47.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.40 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $41.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $236.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.05 million to $300.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $355.79 million, with estimates ranging from $285.53 million to $491.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%.

ACB has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2,154.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

