$48.97 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post sales of $48.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. German American Bancorp. reported sales of $45.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year sales of $200.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $202.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $207.93 million, with estimates ranging from $204.20 million to $211.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $918.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.85. German American Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 8.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

