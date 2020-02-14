$533.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce $533.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.60 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $599.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply