$533.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce $533.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.60 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $599.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

