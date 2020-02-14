$539.22 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to report $539.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.97 million and the highest is $547.47 million. Air Lease reported sales of $449.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Lease.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,067,390. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,232.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

