$62.90 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to announce $62.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.81 billion to $67.05 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $61.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $257.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.63 billion to $272.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $266.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $251.80 billion to $285.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

