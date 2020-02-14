$676.28 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report $676.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.55 million and the highest is $680.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $656.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,558,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 93,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,988,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.60. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

