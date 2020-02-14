$69.68 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report $69.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.83 million and the highest is $71.00 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $67.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $269.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.56 million to $270.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.02 million, with estimates ranging from $269.66 million to $292.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 71.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 306.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 165,599 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.98 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $578.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

