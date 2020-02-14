$69.68 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report $69.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.83 million and the highest is $71.00 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $67.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $269.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.56 million to $270.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.02 million, with estimates ranging from $269.66 million to $292.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 71.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 306.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 165,599 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.98 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $578.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply