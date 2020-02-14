$7.23 Million in Sales Expected for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will announce $7.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.21 million to $7.25 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted sales of $4.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $23.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.01 million to $23.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.08 million, with estimates ranging from $40.24 million to $44.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.08.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,131,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,873,996 in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

