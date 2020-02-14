$76.35 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to post $76.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.25 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $80.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $294.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.17 million to $295.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $303.47 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $308.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMLP. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.34%. This is a boost from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.29%.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

