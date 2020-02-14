$774.06 Million in Sales Expected for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to post sales of $774.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $754.20 million to $794.10 million. Mallinckrodt reported sales of $834.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mallinckrodt.

MNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

MNK opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $456.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

