$791.82 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report sales of $791.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $798.26 million and the lowest is $788.60 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $766.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.65.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

