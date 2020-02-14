$8.41 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to post sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.10 billion and the lowest is $8.03 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $8.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $34.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $37.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.43 billion to $39.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

