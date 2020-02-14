$810.24 Million in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $810.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the highest is $811.54 million. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $810.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,762,271 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 207.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

