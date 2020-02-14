83,563 Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of BJs Wholesale Club as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,960,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 3,948.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 947,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 923,931 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,239,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,064,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.06. 7,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $952,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,745.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,775 shares of company stock worth $1,428,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

