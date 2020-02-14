888 Holdings Public (LON:888) PT Raised to GBX 215

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.32% from the stock’s current price.

888 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Numis Securities cut 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 207 ($2.72).

Shares of 888 Holdings Public stock opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.79) on Friday. 888 Holdings Public has a one year low of GBX 126.70 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.32. The stock has a market cap of $496.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

