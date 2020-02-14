$953.43 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce sales of $953.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $973.00 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $849.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.66) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

NYSE:MTN opened at $248.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after acquiring an additional 263,139 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $24,492,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 383,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,072,000 after buying an additional 71,339 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

