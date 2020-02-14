$979.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report sales of $979.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $966.44 million to $990.11 million. Ventas reported sales of $923.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ventas.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Capital One Financial lowered Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. State Street Corp raised its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after buying an additional 172,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ventas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,328,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,698,000 after buying an additional 173,637 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,268,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,609,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

