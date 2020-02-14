Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $89.66. 3,919,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

