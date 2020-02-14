Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Reduced by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.36 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,470 shares of company stock worth $49,207,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

