Absolute (ABS) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 42.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a market capitalization of $24,123.00 and $3,213.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.51 or 0.01285574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049329 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00228588 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00068169 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

