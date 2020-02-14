Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0145 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $1.05 million worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.64 or 0.06216630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00062017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00138451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Indodax, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinExchange, Hotbit, DDEX, Sistemkoin, Ethfinex, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinPlace and ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

