Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Acadian Timber stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,087. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.59. The firm has a market cap of $281.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.16. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$15.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

