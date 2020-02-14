Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $3,389,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $212.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.95. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $214.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

