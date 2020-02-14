Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,663,000 after acquiring an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 332,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,023,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $212.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.39 and a 200 day moving average of $197.95. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $156.74 and a 1 year high of $214.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

