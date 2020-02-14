Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $212.37. The company had a trading volume of 124,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.95. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $156.74 and a 52-week high of $214.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

