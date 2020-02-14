AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Volume Hits $113.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 113.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market capitalization of $38,515.00 and $113.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005886 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,561,838 coins and its circulating supply is 10,555,038 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

