ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Sells $36,100.00 in Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at $966,902.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 8,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,403. The company has a market cap of $250.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.16. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

