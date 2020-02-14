Actinium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,626.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $491,548.00 and $5,626.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046069 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,134,900 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.