ADAMANT Messenger One Day Volume Tops $5.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $734,997.00 and $5.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00051848 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,698,707 coins and its circulating supply is 83,556,697 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.