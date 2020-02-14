ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AEY opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.