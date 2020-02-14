Adelphoi (ADL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $323.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adelphoi has a market cap of $177,437.00 and approximately $323.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.