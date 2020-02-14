AdEx (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $12.01 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Kyber Network, Huobi and Liqui. AdEx has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $785,637.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Liqui, Huobi, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

