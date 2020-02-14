ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of ADT worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ADT by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,392 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays downgraded ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

NYSE ADT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.44. ADT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

