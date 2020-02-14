AdvanSix (ASIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ASIX opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.83. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $70,590.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,857.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Sansone bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,116 shares in the company, valued at $590,472.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,270 shares of company stock worth $225,170. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

