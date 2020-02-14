Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) recently:

2/13/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

2/11/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to .

2/10/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

2/9/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

2/4/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

1/13/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Shares of ADVM opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $972.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Kam Lawrence purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,578,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after buying an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 406,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 820,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 250,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

