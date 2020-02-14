AEGON (NYSE:AEG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1735 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

AEGON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. AEGON has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AEGON to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 2,057,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,940. AEGON has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AEGON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

