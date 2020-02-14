Aeon (AEON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,637.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $6,637.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001959 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00912329 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

