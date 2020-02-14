Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

AERI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 132,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,086. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $944.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

AERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

