AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of AFLAC worth $129,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. 48,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,015. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

