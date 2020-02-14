Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned about 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,265 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period.

A stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $85.36. 8,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

