Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,688,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.