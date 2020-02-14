Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGIO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,688,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

