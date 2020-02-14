Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGIO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Shares of AGIO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,764. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

