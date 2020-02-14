AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im and BitForex. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $43,785.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Huobi, Bit-Z, BitForex, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, CoinBene and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

