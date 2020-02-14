AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $1.06 million worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00048042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.54 or 0.06124496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00062310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00128119 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001637 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN is a token. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial.

AIDUS TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

