Aigang Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Aigang token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $15,044.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.76 or 0.06143505 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00061636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024747 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00128326 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a token. It launched on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

