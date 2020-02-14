Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €10.15 by UBS Group

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €10.15 ($11.80) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.18 ($13.00).

Air France KLM stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €9.58 ($11.14). The company had a trading volume of 2,292,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.33 and a 200 day moving average of €9.86.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

