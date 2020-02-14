Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 18,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $815,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,989,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $460,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,958.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,067,390 in the last 90 days. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,232.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL opened at $45.30 on Friday. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

