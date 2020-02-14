Airbloc Hits One Day Volume of $6.54 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, IDEX, OKEx and BitForex. During the last week, Airbloc has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.03505759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00253412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00159765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx, CPDAX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.