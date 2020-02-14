Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €156.00 by Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €156.00 ($181.40) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €186.00 ($216.28) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €145.92 ($169.68).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus stock opened at €130.82 ($152.12) on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €134.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €128.22.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.